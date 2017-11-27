Monday Morning Chain Controls and Weather

Our storm continues through the morning hours with valley rain and Sierra snow making travel difficult. We start to clear things out by Monday afternoon with partly cloudy skies and cold temperatures with highs only in the 40s.

Controls should be lifted late morning, early afternoon Monday.

Mt. Rose Highway

Highway 267

Highway 89 north of I-80 to Highway 49.

Highway 89 in between Squaw Valley and Emerald Bay

Highway 50 in between Echo Lake and Sierra-At-Tahoe

Kingsbury Grade

Spooner Summit

Highway 88 around Kirkwood

