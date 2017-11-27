Monday Morning Chain Controls and Weather - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Monday Morning Chain Controls and Weather

Our storm continues through the morning hours with valley rain and Sierra snow making travel difficult. We start to clear things out by Monday afternoon with partly cloudy skies and cold temperatures with highs only in the 40s. 

Controls should be lifted late morning, early afternoon Monday.

  • Mt. Rose Highway
  • Highway 267
  • Highway 89 north of I-80 to Highway 49.
  • Highway 89 in between Squaw Valley and Emerald Bay
  • Highway 50 in between Echo Lake and Sierra-At-Tahoe
  • Kingsbury Grade
  • Spooner Summit
  • Highway 88 around Kirkwood

You can stay up to date on weather across the country and in our area with our KTVN Storm Watch weather app. 

The app gives you forecast information, like radar, storm tracking and more for any location in the country, all in the palm of your hand. 

You can download it for free for your iPhone, iPad, or Android smartphone. Just search KTVN in the iTunes or Google Play Store.

