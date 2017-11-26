395 Southbound Lanes Back Open after Single Vehicle Rollover at Red Rock Exit

Sunday afternoon, there was a single vehicle rollover crash at 395 southbound at the Red Rock exit, per NHP. They now say northbound and southbound lanes are back open on 395.

NHP tells us the driver inside of the semi truck had to be extracted, but is in stable condition. They say the driver is being transported to the hospital.

At one point, northbound US 395 was temporarily closed near Stead. Now, US 395 at Stead Blvd is back open.

They have closed down the freeway to High Profile vehicles on northbound at Clear Acre, per NHP.

Unrelated to the crash, Red Rock Road was closed down to one lane between Silver Lake and Moya for a brush fire. The fire caused one lane to shut down. Now, Red Rock road is back open.

Truckee Meadows Fire says a brush fire sparked and the cause is unknown. Chief Battalion Charlie Moore says the fire was contained at 5 acres. No structures were damaged.

ROAD CLOSED. 395/STEAD NB and 395/RED ROCK SB. MULT VEHS ROLLED OVER, MC DOWN, BRUSH FIRE. @nevadadot more info coming pic.twitter.com/LohjdwXADU — NHP Northern Command (@NHPNorthern) November 26, 2017