Scoot over Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, it's time for Museum Store Sunday!

Nevada state museums are celebrating the today's holiday by offering discounted prices at the museum stores and some unique "only-in-Nevada" items. Four Nevada state museums are participating, along with the more than 500 museum stores worldwide. They include the Nevada State Museum Carson City, the Nevada State Museum Las Vegas, the Lost City Museum in Overton and the Nevada State Railroad Museum in Carson City.

The Nevada State Museum in Carson City tell us they are selling silver medallions struck on the museum’s historic Coin Press No. 1, a relic from the building’s day as the U.S. Mint.

The two Carson City museum stores will be open Sunday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., with discounts on every purchase.

Lost City Museum is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and includes free admission to the museum for shoppers and a 15-percent discount on all items in the store.