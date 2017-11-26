Cyber Monday Shopping Safety Tips from Reno Police - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Cyber Monday Shopping Safety Tips from Reno Police

Internet shopping continues to grow more popular, and the Reno Police Department wants you to be aware of some online safety tips while shopping this holiday season. 

They say to:

§  Use a single credit card… By using a single credit card, it is easier to cancel one card than several if your card is compromised by on-line purchases.

§  Consider buying a prepaid card… If you want to limit your budget or control your spending, purchasing a prepaid credit card will not only help you stay on budget but also limit the amount of money criminals can get if you are victimized.

§  Know what you are buying…  Confirm all on-line purchases.  Print off your receipts to make exchanges, refunds, and for any disputes of incorrect charges you may have.

§  Document your purchases and Check your Statements...   By keeping a list of all the on-line stores you purchase from, the date of purchase and the amount you spent will help verify any suspicious charges to your account.  Because credit card usage during the holiday season dramatically increases for both in store and on-line purchases, check your statements at the beginning of the year for any fraudulent charges.

§  Avoid Public Wi-Fi… If shopping on your smart phone or on a computer, avoid shopping on public Wi-Fi networks or shared computers.  Consumers cannot guarantee the security of the computer and you are placing your personal information at risk whenever you use a public or community computer system to make a purchase on-line.

§  Know your delivery date and have a plan… Keep track of when your packages will be delivered to your home so the gifts will not be left unattended on your front door.  Lots of criminals drive around neighborhoods looking for unattended boxes on door steps.  Have a family member or trusted neighbor keep an eye out for you to take your packages inside once they are delivered. 

If you'd like to see more safety tips, follow the Reno Police Department twitter account linked here

Also, the Nevada Division of Emergency Management has tweeted some more online safety tips, here:

