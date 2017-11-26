Sierra Belle Celebrates Anniversary by Giving Back - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sierra Belle Celebrates Anniversary by Giving Back

Sierra Belle Boutique is celebrating their two-year anniversary in Midtown by having a sale and donating a portion of their proceeds to the Reno Rodeo Foundation.

The weekend long sale began Friday, November 24th and goes through Sunday, November 26th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

The owner of Sierra Belle, Katherine Bock, says, “it’s been amazing to see all of the growth around the Reno area, the boutique is growing in Midtown and it is great to be a part of the movement."

Bock goes on to say, “we want to celebrate by giving back to our customers with a discount and also giving back to the Reno Rodeo Foundation, by having a bin to donate denim, plus donating a percentage of the sales we make that day.” 

Sierra Belle Boutique is located at 726 S Virginia Street. 

To learn more about the Reno Rodeo Foundation, visit http://www.renorodeofoundation.org/

And, to learn more about Sierra Belle Boutique, visit https://shopsierrabelle.com/.

