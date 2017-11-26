Questions answered about proposed California Express Gondola at Squaw Valley

Squaw Valley ski resort is planning on building a new expansive gondola system, and hosted a Q&A about the proposed "California Express" gondola today.More >>
Get ready for a ton of wind Sunday and early Monday as our next storm barrels through here. With a lot of wind in the forecast, there will also be a decent amount of shadowing throughout the day too. Snow levels will start out pretty high Sunday and then fall to pass level by around 8pm Sunday.More >>
Kelton Moore scored from the 1-yard line as Nevada drove for the winning score in the fourth quarter to break a tie and defeat in-state rival UNLV 23-16 in a season finale on Saturday.More >>
The McQueen High School Global Studies Program will be hosting Colombian Exchange students to their school for the first time.More >>
This Thanksgiving holiday week, thousands of travelers are expected to pass through Reno-Tahoe International Airport.More >>
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A man who survived the Oct. 1 mass shooting that killed 58 concert-goers and left hundreds injured on the Las Vega Strip has been killed in a hit-and-run in southern Nevada.More >>
The DMV is urging people to use appointments, online services and kiosks to avoid long wait times before and after the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.More >>
Authorities say a woman and her 19-month-old daughter were killed when the car she was driving struck a black bear in Northern California on Thanksgiving evening.More >>
Lyon County Sheriff's Deputies need your help finding a 57-year-old woman who was last seen earlier this week in Fernley.More >>
