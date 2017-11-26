Weather Discussion: Very Strong Winds and Mountain Snow Chances

Get ready for a ton of wind Sunday and early Monday as our next storm barrels through here. With a lot of wind in the forecast, there will also be a decent amount of shadowing throughout the day too. Snow levels will start out pretty high Sunday and then fall to pass level by around 8pm Sunday. The Monday morning commute will be wet in the Reno area but rain totals will be light, and snow levels will be around 5500’.



The jet stream is found in the upper atmosphere and can be thought of as the driving force of our weather. The nose of the jet will be pointed towards northern California on Sunday with 300mb winds surpassing 120 knots. The graphic below shows the jet stream with a section of very fast winds aloft in red. While half the speed of the jet, when conditions are right, some of these strong winds can be mixed down to the lower levels.

At the surface winds will be strong too, gusting near 60mph in Reno and near 80mph in wind prone areas like Washoe Valley.

The stronger the pressure gradient, the stronger the winds will be. In our area, the mountains can enhance wind speeds as well. When you have a strong ridge being replaced by a strong low, the pressure gradient is tight, and winds are strong. You can see on the graphic below, how the isobars or white lines are very compact, meaning winds will be strong. Wind speeds will be gusting near 40mph Sunday morning, and then peaking in the afternoon, before becoming slightly less overnight.



Sunday will be dry in Reno with rain and snow falling in the Sierra. Snow levels will start out warm and eventually reach 5500 feet Monday morning. At 9am snow levels will be around 8500 feet, and then reaching pass level around 8pm, but some snow could mix in by the early afternoon. Lows will be in the mid 30’s Monday for the Reno area. Places, like Virginia City could see an inch of snow though.



When a storm comes from the west, like this one, it’s hard to get the rain or snow to bypass the mountains, but we might get some early Monday. Rain totals will be anything from a trace to about a quarter of inch. One of the models shows hardly anything, and another shows about a quarter of inch. I wouldn’t be surprised if it winds up being somewhere in between that.

Snow totals will range from a few inches at Tahoe to 6 to 12” above 7000 feet. The storm will be out of here by the early afternoon, and skies will be mostly sunny on Tuesday. Make sure to stay tuned to KTVN on air and online, and we’ll keep you up to date with the latest weather information. Have a good day.

