Nevada Wins the Battle for the Fremont Cannon

Kelton Moore scored from the 1-yard line as Nevada drove for the winning score in the fourth quarter to break a tie and defeat in-state rival UNLV 23-16 in a season finale on Saturday.



Ty Gangi had earlier thrown a 6-yard TD pass to Trevion Armstrong that lifted the Wolf Pack (3-9, 3-5 Mountain West) into a 16-16 tie as the third quarter was ending. Gangi threw for two touchdowns while the Rebels, after an early score on a 12-yard keeper by Armani Rogers, were held to three Evan Pantels field goals, including a 53-yarder, the rest of the game.



Nevada's game-winning drive covered 61 yards in eight plays. Moore had four carries on the drive. Senior lineman Austin Corbett became eligible for a second-and-1 play and lost a yard on the only carry of his career.



Moore carried the ball 23 times for 109 yards, Gangi connected on 24 of 33 passes for 266 yards and a pair of touchdowns.



Rogers completed 12 of 23 passes for 160 yards and gained 49 on the ground on 23 carries.



Postgame notes



-Senior OL Austin Corbett ended his collegiate career by making 48 consecutive starts.

-Senior WR Wyatt Demps ended his collegiate career by catching a pass in 24 consecutive games. He also finishes his career with 1,883 receiving yards, 18th-most all-time at Nevada, and 20 career TD receptions, 10th all-time.

-WR Wyatt Demps finished 92 receiving yards shy of 1,000 for the season.

-Redshirt freshman WR Trevion Armstrong hauled in his fourth TD reception of the season, tied for third-most on the team, that helped Nevada tie the game at 16 just before the end of the third quarter.

-Junior QB Ty Gangi's 25 passing TDs this season are tied for eighth-most in a single season at Nevada.

-Junior DT Korey Rush's sack in the fourth quarter gives him 4.5 in his career.

-True freshman WR McLane Mannix returned the first punt of his collegiate career for 34 yards in the fourth quarter. He finished with two punt returns for 51 yards.

-Senior LB Austin Paulhus' sack in the fourth quarter gives him 4.5 sacks this season and 4.5 in his career.

-Senior OL Austin Corbett carried the ball for the first time in his career in the fourth quarter. The play went for a loss of one yard.

-Sophomore RB Kelton Moore's game-winning score in the fourth quarter was his fourth rushing TD of the season.

-True freshman WR McLane Mannix went over 100 receiving yards for the third time this season and first time since the game at Colorado State on Oct. 14. He finished the game with seven receptions for 109 yards.

-UNLV was 6-of-8 midway through the game on third down conversions and finished 6-of-12.

-The forced fumble in the first quarter by senior DT Patrick Choudja was the fourth force of his career and the first career fumble recovery for redshirt freshman Lawson Hall

-Nevada honored its 11 seniors prior to the start of the game: OL Austin Corbett, WR Wyatt Demps, LB Austin Paulhus, DB Jimbo Davis, WR Tucker Melcher, OL Thomas Newton, DB Ryan Mack, DB Jayden Sawyer, LB Travis Wilson, OL Ziad Damanhoury, DT Patrick Choudja

-The all-time series between Nevada and UNLV now stands at 26-17 in favor of Nevada. Nevada also collects three points towards the Governor's Series, the head-to-head athletic and academic competition between Nevada and UNLV.

-Nevada finishes the season 3-9 and 3-5 in Mountain West play in Jay Norvell's first season.

Associated Press/Nevada Press Release