Airport Travel Tips for Busy Thanksgiving Week

This Thanksgiving holiday week, thousands of travelers are expected to pass through Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

To make traveling a little easier, the airport will have their Kindness Team serve customer service in the terminal. They are hoping passengers will participate in their Gratitude Wall. The Paws 4 Passengers therapy dogs will also be there throughout the week to help ease the holiday travel experience.

The Reno-Tahoe International Airport says the peak travel days are Wednesday, Nov. 22nd and Sunday, Nov. 26th.

Along with their customer service programs, they have also made accommodations to allow for extra vehicle parking.

Here are some tips they suggest to make your airport experience more pleasant: