Local High School Hosts Colombian Exchange Students

The McQueen High School Global Studies Program will be hosting Colombian Exchange students to their school for the first time. They are coming to learn about Nevada's educational system, culture and home life.

The students will land at Reno-Tahoe International Airport at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, November 25th. There will be eight students and two teachers flying in from Colombia.

The Colombian students will shadow McQueen students around the high school for about two weeks, from Monday, Nov. 27th to Dec. 7th. Each Colombian student will be hosted by a different McQueen family.

Michelle Davis, a parent of a student that will be hosting a Colombian student in her home believes that, "the Washoe County School District’s global studies program is so important in giving our students the foundation in a foreign language so we can communicate with other countries."

Davis goes on to say,"We believe by increasing communication, we can build friendship and understanding and bring more peace to the world we live in."

McQueen High School has started a Facebook page so the Colombian students can post information about themselves. If you'd like to take a look and get to know these students, you can visit: https://www.facebook.com/groups/155925415010369/.