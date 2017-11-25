Crafts for Christmas Donation Drive

The Nugget Casino Resort’s 8th Annual Crafts for Christmas fair is this weekend, November 24th – 26th.More >>
This weekend, a dozen or more local artisans and small businesses are coming together to encourage holiday shoppers to shop local for Small Business Saturday and raise money for the Reno Initiative for Shelter & Equality (RISE).More >>
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A man who survived the Oct. 1 mass shooting that killed 58 concert-goers and left hundreds injured on the Las Vega Strip has been killed in a hit-and-run in southern Nevada.More >>
LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline has suspended a Clark County District Court judge for two months without pay and ordered him to undergo a psychiatric exam.More >>
Now that Thanksgiving is over you may start seeing Christmas trees up for sale all around town.More >>
Authorities say a woman and her 19-month-old daughter were killed when the car she was driving struck a black bear in Northern California on Thanksgiving evening.More >>
Lyon County Sheriff's Deputies need your help finding a 57-year-old woman who was last seen earlier this week in Fernley.More >>
The DMV is urging people to use appointments, online services and kiosks to avoid long wait times before and after the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.More >>
