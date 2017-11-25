Crafts for Christmas Donation Drive - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Crafts for Christmas Donation Drive

Posted: Updated:

The Nugget Casino Resort’s 8th Annual Crafts for Christmas fair is this weekend, November 24th – 26th. Several local nonprofit organizations will be participating in a donation drive. Community supporters can bring their donations to the event each day, and representatives from the organizations will be  accepting contributions.

The hours on Saturday are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The hours on Sunday are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

The participating nonprofit organizations include: Sparks Fire and Police Departments, 39 North Downtown, Nevada Humane Society and Sparks Museum & Cultural Center.

A couple of other local nonprofit organizations accepting donations during the event are the Assistance League of Reno-Sparks, Give Hope Foundation, the Kiwanis Bike Program and the Reno Rodeo Foundation. 

For more information on these donation drives or the Crafts for Christmas fair, please contact Caddie Dufurrena at (775) 356-3352.

