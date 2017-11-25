Small Businesses Team Up to Support RISE

This weekend, a dozen or more local artisans and small businesses are coming together to encourage holiday shoppers to shop local for Small Business Saturday and raise money for the Reno Initiative for Shelter & Equality (RISE).

There will be events and giveaways on West Second Street and Dickerson Road all day Saturday, November 25th. Festivities kick off at 11 a.m. and most businesses will be open until at least 5 p.m.

To raise money for RISE, each retailer will be selling $20 donation vouchers which generate 60 meals each for people in need.

According to The Nest, in past years, more than $3,000 was raised for the nonprofit through sales at The Nest alone.

The Nest, Boho Gypsy’s Treasures, Sierra Water Gardens, and Studio 2035 are partnering in the event which is sponsored by the American Express Shop Small initiative. Some of the featured pop-up shops and artists include Casey D. Sibley, Moondrop Earth and Oneloa Hats.

For more information, visit the Small Business Saturday on Dickerson Road Facebook event page or call The Nest at 775.284.8841.