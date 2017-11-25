Man Who Survived Las Vegas Shooting Killed in Hit-and-Run - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Man Who Survived Las Vegas Shooting Killed in Hit-and-Run

Posted: Updated:

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A man who survived the Oct. 1 mass shooting that killed 58 concert-goers and left hundreds injured on the Las Vegas Strip has been killed in a hit-and-run in southern Nevada.
    
The widow of 52-year-old Roy McClellan of Las Vegas told KSNV-TV she can't understand why her husband survived the shooting only to be struck and killed Nov. 16 while hitchhiking on State Route 160 in Pahrump about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of Las Vegas.
    
Denis McClellan also says she's angry at the hit-and-run driver for leaving her husband on the roadway.
    
She says the shooting "was messing with his head" and that he was going to therapy.
    
Vehicle parts were left at the scene and the Nevada Highway Patrol is seeking a 2010-2013 Chevrolet Camaro with front-end damage.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.