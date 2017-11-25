Man Who Survived Las Vegas Shooting Killed in Hit-and-Run

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A man who survived the Oct. 1 mass shooting that killed 58 concert-goers and left hundreds injured on the Las Vegas Strip has been killed in a hit-and-run in southern Nevada.



The widow of 52-year-old Roy McClellan of Las Vegas told KSNV-TV she can't understand why her husband survived the shooting only to be struck and killed Nov. 16 while hitchhiking on State Route 160 in Pahrump about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of Las Vegas.



Denis McClellan also says she's angry at the hit-and-run driver for leaving her husband on the roadway.



She says the shooting "was messing with his head" and that he was going to therapy.



Vehicle parts were left at the scene and the Nevada Highway Patrol is seeking a 2010-2013 Chevrolet Camaro with front-end damage.

