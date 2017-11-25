Man Who Survived Las Vegas Shooting Killed in Hit-and-Run

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A man who survived the Oct. 1 mass shooting that killed 58 concert-goers and left hundreds injured on the Las Vega Strip has been killed in a hit-and-run in southern Nevada.More >>
LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline has suspended a Clark County District Court judge for two months without pay and ordered him to undergo a psychiatric exam.More >>
Now that Thanksgiving is over you may start seeing Christmas trees up for sale all around town.More >>
Authorities say a woman and her 19-month-old daughter were killed when the car she was driving struck a black bear in Northern California on Thanksgiving evening.More >>
Despite our recent warm weather, skiers have something to be thankful for this season. Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows has the most terrain open this holiday week in five years.More >>
Authorities say a woman and her 19-month-old daughter were killed when the car she was driving struck a black bear in Northern California on Thanksgiving evening.More >>
Lyon County Sheriff's Deputies need your help finding a 57-year-old woman who was last seen earlier this week in Fernley.More >>
Reno Police say they have arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery at the Valero gas station mini-mart on West 2nd Street.More >>
One man was transported to the hospital after his car crashed into a traffic light near Rock Blvd. and Longley Lane early Friday morning.More >>
Police are looking for more information about a crash that happened early Friday morning in Sparks. A car crashed into someone's backyard on the 2600 block of Adel Way.More >>
