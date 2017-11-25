Commission Suspends Clark County Judge - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Commission Suspends Clark County Judge

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline has suspended a Clark County District Court judge for two months without pay and ordered him to undergo a psychiatric exam.
    
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Family Court Judge William Potter ordered a lawyer handcuffed in court, commented on cases during his re-election bid and exploded in anger during the commission's own hearing.
    
The commission's decision Wednesday says the panel questioned Potter's "mental stability and capacity to control his anger."
    
Potter watched video of the hearing when the attorney was put in handcuffs and said he didn't violate judicial conduct rules but cringed when he saw his behavior.
    
The commission ordered Potter to submit the psychiatric exam's results, write letters of apology, perform community service with an anti-bullying group and pay it $5,000.

