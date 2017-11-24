Boy Scouts Selling Christmas Trees to Raise Funds - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Boy Scouts Selling Christmas Trees to Raise Funds

Posted: Updated:
By Elizabeth Olveda
Connect

Now that Thanksgiving is over you may start seeing Christmas trees up for sale all around town. 

Out at Moana Nursery on Pyramid Highway, you’ll notice some extra help in their Christmas tree lot. Scouts from Spanish Springs Boy Scout Troop 443 are on site, helping customers pick their perfect tree.

The informative scouts also offer fresh trunk cuts, they can remove any unwanted branches or trim the tree down to your preference and they will even load the tree for you for a safe trip home! 

This is all part of one of their most important annual fundraisers, with proceeds going to support their activities and training throughout the year. 

The tree lot will be open from 9 A.M. to 9 P.M. daily until December 22nd, or until they run out. 

