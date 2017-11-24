Mother, Daughter Killed in Collision With Bear in Northern Calif - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Mother, Daughter Killed in Collision With Bear in Northern California

Posted: Updated:

Authorities say a woman and her 19-month-old daughter were killed when the car she was driving struck a black bear in Northern California on Thanksgiving evening.

California Highway Patrol Sgt. Sean Fitzgerald says the 27-year-old woman was driving a Subaru Impreza on a rural road near San Andreas Thursday around 6 p.m. when a black bear came in front of the vehicle's path.

The bear was struck and killed, but the impact of the bear killed the unidentified driver and her daughter, of Copperopolis. A 4-year-old boy in the car suffered minor injuries and was taken to UC Davis Medical Center for treatment.

Fitzgerald said alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor in the crash. The victims' names were not released pending notification of family.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

