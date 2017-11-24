Skiing on Black Friday

Authorities say a woman and her 19-month-old daughter were killed when the car she was driving struck a black bear in Northern California on Thanksgiving evening.More >>
Despite our recent warm weather, skiers have something to be thankful for this season. Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows has the most terrain open this holiday week in five years.More >>
Lyon County Sheriff's Deputies need your help finding a 57-year-old woman who was last seen earlier this week in Fernley.More >>
Thousands of people grabbed their credit cards and headed to their favorite stores early Friday in hopes to grab some incredible dealsMore >>
As Black Friday continues to grow in popularity, the potential for criminals to target unsuspecting shoppers in our area increases as well.More >>
Local marijuana dispensaries are offering Black Friday deals.More >>
A 51-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a car in Sparks Thursday night.More >>
One man was transported to the hospital after his car crashed into a traffic light near Rock Blvd. and Longley Lane early Friday morning.More >>
Reno Police say they have arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery at the Valero gas station mini-mart on West 2nd Street.More >>
While many of us were able to enjoy the holiday at home with family, serving ourselves a plate of turkey, first-responders were busy at work, serving the community on Thanksgiving. We rode along with Sergeant Bryan Adamson from the Reno Police Department for his holiday patrol.More >>
