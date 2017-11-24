Skiing on Black Friday - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Skiing on Black Friday

Posted: Updated:

Despite our recent warm weather, skiers have something to be thankful for this season.

"We're off to a really great start here. This is actually the most terrain we've had open for the Thanksgiving holiday in about five years," said Liesl Hepburn from Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows. 

"It's pretty awesome especially for Thanksgiving. Probably best year in terms of snow coverage in a long time," said Joseph Soares. 

The skiable parts of the resort are about two feet deep right now and are a mixture of natural and man made snow. They're getting good feedback too. As a matter of fact Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows has been ranked the best ski resort in North America from USA Today and 10 Best Readers Choice for the third year in a row. 

"We're pumped I mean it's a real honor and we've been working really hard," said Hepburn. 

 "You actually have better snow this year than in Switzerland," said snowboarder Brendan Keller. 

The coverage is better in some spots than others. For now only the Kangaroo run is open at Alpine Meadows. 

"We've got 11 lifts running between Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows, 24 groomed runs, 38 open runs. So we're in really good shape and looks like we're going to to get some snow getting up this weekend," said Hepburn. 

They're hoping to open the Summit Express chair lift soon, but that depends on how much snow we get this weekend. There's enough snow at the top of the mountain, but the lower levels could still use some. 

It will be a great sight to see when it does. To some its the scenery that makes this area so great...

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows is open everyday from 9am through 4pm. 

