Family Says Lyon County Woman is Missing

A local family says it needs your help finding a Lyon County woman who’s been missing since earlier this week.

The family of Nancy Vandenput says they are worried for her well-being because she needs her medication.

They say she was last seen driving a 2006 Chevrolet HD four-wheel drive pickup truck with veterans license plate #3783. There’s a USMC bulldog decal on the back.

If you have any information, call Lyon County Sheriff’s Office at (775) 463-6600.