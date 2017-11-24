Thousands of Area Residents Brave Black Friday Crowds - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Thousands of Area Residents Brave Black Friday Crowds

Posted: Updated:

Thousands of people grabbed their credit cards and headed to their favorite stores early Friday in hopes to grab some incredible deals. 

"It is the kick-off of the holiday season, just people getting excited for the holidays and get your Christmas shopping started," says Jeanine Hall for Director of Marketing & Business Development for Meadowood Mall. 

The mall opened Thanksgiving night but some people still waited for Black Friday to do their shopping like Cabela's. People still arrived early to make sure they were first in line. "We came straight from our Thanksgiving dinner to here," says Trevor Parker from Winnemucca. 

Even though Black Friday may be considered a chaotic day, everyone cannot wait for the holiday season to start. "There is nothing better than waving at a child and they run to you and hug you, it is the best thing in the world," says Santa Claus. 

