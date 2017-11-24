AP: Flynn Breaks With Trump Team on Mueller Probe

As Black Friday continues to grow in popularity, the potential for criminals to target unsuspecting shoppers in our area increases as well.More >>
Lawyers for former national security adviser Michael Flynn have told President Trump's legal team that they are no longer communicating with them about special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election interference.More >>
Thousands of travelers are expected to pass through the Reno-Tahoe International Airport this holiday week. To help passengers, the airport is offering several tips.More >>
Egyptian state news agency MENA is reporting that the death toll from an attack on a mosque in the volatile northern Sinai Peninsula has risen to 235 people killed.More >>
Federal health officials say more than 22,500 people in Nevada have signed up for insurance through the online marketplace in the first two and a half weeks of open enrollment.More >>
Local marijuana dispensaries are offering Black Friday deals.More >>
A 51-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a car in Sparks Thursday night.More >>
One man was transported to the hospital after his car crashed into a traffic light near Rock Blvd. and Longley Lane early Friday morning.More >>
While many of us were able to enjoy the holiday at home with family, serving ourselves a plate of turkey, first-responders were busy at work, serving the community on Thanksgiving. We rode along with Sergeant Bryan Adamson from the Reno Police Department for his holiday patrol.More >>
Reno Police say they have arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery at the Valero gas station mini-mart on West 2nd Street.More >>
