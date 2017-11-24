Officials: 22,000 Nevada Residents Sign Up for Health Insurance So Far

Egyptian state news agency MENA is reporting that the death toll from an attack on a mosque in the volatile northern Sinai Peninsula has risen to 235 people killed.More >>
Egyptian state news agency MENA is reporting that the death toll from an attack on a mosque in the volatile northern Sinai Peninsula has risen to 235 people killed.More >>
As Black Friday continues to grow in popularity, the potential for criminals to target unsuspecting shoppers in our area increases as well.More >>
As Black Friday continues to grow in popularity, the potential for criminals to target unsuspecting shoppers in our area increases as well.More >>
Federal health officials say more than 22,500 people in Nevada have signed up for insurance through the online marketplace in the first two and a half weeks of open enrollment.More >>
Federal health officials say more than 22,500 people in Nevada have signed up for insurance through the online marketplace in the first two and a half weeks of open enrollment.More >>
The DMV is urging people to use appointments, online services and kiosks to avoid long wait times before and after the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.More >>
The DMV is urging people to use appointments, online services and kiosks to avoid long wait times before and after the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.More >>
Reno Police say they have arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery at the Valero gas station mini-mart on West 2nd Street.More >>
Reno Police say they have arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery at the Valero gas station mini-mart on West 2nd Street.More >>
Local marijuana dispensaries are offering Black Friday deals.More >>
Local marijuana dispensaries are offering Black Friday deals.More >>
A 51-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a car in Sparks Thursday night.More >>
A 51-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a car in Sparks Thursday night.More >>
One man was transported to the hospital after his car crashed into a traffic light near Rock Blvd. and Longley Lane early Friday morning.More >>
One man was transported to the hospital after his car crashed into a traffic light near Rock Blvd. and Longley Lane early Friday morning.More >>
While many of us were able to enjoy the holiday at home with family, serving ourselves a plate of turkey, first-responders were busy at work, serving the community on Thanksgiving. We rode along with Sergeant Bryan Adamson from the Reno Police Department for his holiday patrol.More >>
While many of us were able to enjoy the holiday at home with family, serving ourselves a plate of turkey, first-responders were busy at work, serving the community on Thanksgiving. We rode along with Sergeant Bryan Adamson from the Reno Police Department for his holiday patrol.More >>