Officials: 22,000 Nevada Residents Sign Up for Health Insurance - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Officials: 22,000 Nevada Residents Sign Up for Health Insurance So Far

Posted: Updated:

Federal health officials say more than 22,500 people in Nevada have signed up for insurance through the online marketplace in the first two and a half weeks of open enrollment.

The Healthcare.gov marketplace run by the U.S. government under the Affordable Care Act allows those who don't get insurance through their employer or government programs to shop and sign up for private coverage online.

More than 89,000 Nevada residents used the marketplace to get 2017 insurance.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced Wednesday that 22,517 Nevada residents signed up for 2018 coverage from Nov. 1 through Saturday.

That doesn't include people who had coverage this year and automatically re-enrolled in their same plan.

President Donald Trump's administration has cut the enrollment window by half this year, allowing people only until Dec. 15 to sign up for coverage.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.