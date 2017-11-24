Reno Police Arrest Suspect in Armed Robbery Case - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Police Arrest Suspect in Armed Robbery Case

Posted: Updated:

Reno Police say they have arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery at the Valero gas station mini-mart on West 2nd Street. 

Police say the suspect, 23-year-old Damien Walker pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money. Police say he was then given an undisclosed amount of money from the register, and ran away from the store around 1:15 a.m. on Thursday.

Police say officers from the Regional Gang Unit later found Walker in front of his home on Thursday afternoon. He was interviewed and subsequently arrested for Armed Robbery and Ex-Felon in possession of a Firearm.   

Anyone having any information about this incident is asked to contact the Reno Police Department at 334-2188, Secret Witness at 322-4900,  www.secretwitness.com, or text the tip to 847411 (TIP 411) keyword – SW

