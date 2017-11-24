Sparks Police Seek Driver After Crashing Into Fence

Police are looking for more information about a crash that happened early Friday morning in Sparks.

A car crashed into someone's backyard on the 2600 block of Adel Way.

Police say the car was headed east on Wedekind Road towards McCarran Boulevard when the driver didn't turn on the curb and hit a guardrail and fence.

If you know anything about this, call Sparks Police at 353-2231 or Secret Witness at 322-4900, or text your tip to 847411.