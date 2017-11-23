Vehicle vs. Pedestrian Crash Temporarily Closes Lanes in Sparks

A 51-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a car in Sparks Thursday night.More >>
A 51-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a car in Sparks Thursday night.More >>
While many of us were able to enjoy the holiday at home with family, serving ourselves a plate of turkey, first-responders were busy at work, serving the community on Thanksgiving. We rode along with Sergeant Bryan Adamson from the Reno Police Department for his holiday patrol.More >>
While many of us were able to enjoy the holiday at home with family, serving ourselves a plate of turkey, first-responders were busy at work, serving the community on Thanksgiving. We rode along with Sergeant Bryan Adamson from the Reno Police Department for his holiday patrol.More >>
Lexie's Gift is traveling charity that helps children in need by providing clothing donations. Named after Lexie Marcoe, who was killed in a car accident and had a very giving spirit, is a "traveling closet," which can be seen traveling around, mostly to schools, to supply the donations. Photo courtesy of Lexie's Gift on Facebook.More >>
Lexie's Gift is traveling charity that helps children in need by providing clothing donations. Named after Lexie Marcoe, who was killed in a car accident and had a very giving spirit, is a "traveling closet," which can be seen traveling around, mostly to schools, to supply the donations. Photo courtesy of Lexie's Gift on Facebook.More >>
While they have to be ready for a call at anytime, they still cook and celebrate, sometimes in four to five hour intervals.More >>
While they have to be ready for a call at anytime, they still cook and celebrate, sometimes in four to five hour intervals.More >>
A 51-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a car in Sparks Thursday night.More >>
A 51-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a car in Sparks Thursday night.More >>
While many of us were able to enjoy the holiday at home with family, serving ourselves a plate of turkey, first-responders were busy at work, serving the community on Thanksgiving. We rode along with Sergeant Bryan Adamson from the Reno Police Department for his holiday patrol.More >>
While many of us were able to enjoy the holiday at home with family, serving ourselves a plate of turkey, first-responders were busy at work, serving the community on Thanksgiving. We rode along with Sergeant Bryan Adamson from the Reno Police Department for his holiday patrol.More >>