Vehicle vs. Pedestrian Crash Closes Lanes in Sparks

A 51 year-old man is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a truck in Sparks Thursday night.

According to investigators, a man driving a silver GMC Yukon was traveling north on Sparks Boulevard when he struck the victim. Police say the 51 year-old victim was transported to the hospital where he is undergoing treatment for non life-threatening injuries.

The driver, who was carrying his wife and infant in the truck at the time, says he was traveling at the speed limit and the pedestrian suddenly appeared. Police say the victim was wearing all black clothing and it appears he may have been intoxicated. The names of those involved have not been released.