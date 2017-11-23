Reno Firefighters Celebrate Thanksgiving at the Moana Station

Firefighters with the Reno Fire Department are celebrating Thanksgiving at the Moana fire station by cooking a meal for the crew and their families.

"We cook for four or five hours," said James McKay, Reno Fire Department Operator. "And then as soon as we sit down, we get a call. It typically works like that on the holidays."

While they have to be ready for a call, that doesn't stop them from celebrating with their fellow crew and families.

"Everybody else is home with family," said McKay. "And we are here working. But we are here with the guys, which are essentially our family."