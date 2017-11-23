Reno Firefighters Celebrate Thanksgiving at the Moana Station - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Firefighters Celebrate Thanksgiving at the Moana Station

Posted: Updated:

Firefighters with the Reno Fire Department are celebrating Thanksgiving at the Moana fire station by cooking a meal for the crew and their families.

"We cook for four or five hours," said James McKay, Reno Fire Department Operator. "And then as soon as we sit down, we get a call. It typically works like that on the holidays."

While they have to be ready for a call, that doesn't stop them from celebrating with their fellow crew and families.

"Everybody else is home with family," said McKay. "And we are here working. But we are here with the guys, which are essentially our family."

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.