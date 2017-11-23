Shop Small Nevada Encourages Shoppers to Support Local Businesse - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Shop Small Nevada Encourages Shoppers to Support Local Businesses Saturday

Posted:

Shop Small Nevada is encouraging shoppers to go out this Saturday and support local businesses participating in the organization's Shop Small Nevada Events. Several businesses will be hosting events, and the Town Mall is hosting a Christmas exposition at 10 am Saturday with over 250 merchants.

Stores near the Wells Avenue corridor, Midtown Reno, and the Riverwalk District will also be participating.

