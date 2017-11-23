Harrah's & Salvation Army Host Community Thanksgiving Meal

Harrah's and The Salvation Army worked together to host a free, Thanksgiving meal to the community on Thursday. Volunteers served up meals at The Salvation Army Location on Sutro, and around 500 people attended and were fed.

"Just to see everybody come together for one cause," said Salvation Army Volunteer Michael Dominguez. "Just enjoy a meal together in fellowship, to laugh and smile, and forget about whatever troubles are going on outside."

Harrah's provided the meals.