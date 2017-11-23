St. Vincent's Dining Room Serves Thanksgiving Meals Provided by Nugget

St. Vincent's Dining Room provided those in need Thanksgiving meals provided by the Nugget Casino Resort Thursday, continuing a 52-year-long tradition of providing Thanksgiving meals served by Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada.

"Our chefs are proud to help prepare these meals that will be shared with those in need in our community. It's a long-standing tradition the Nugget is happy to support," said Mark Sterbens, General Manager and Senior VP.

The two organizations feed over a thousand people every year, with no requirements and no questions asked.

"We want to make sure that they have a place where they can come together," said Matt Vaughan, Director of Marketing & Public Relations Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada & The St. Vincent's Programs. "Share a meal and celebrate the holiday together and not go hungry on a day

Along with serving food, volunteers took a moment to remember St. Vincent's Dining Room Director, Ray Trevino, who recently passed away.