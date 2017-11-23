Local Marijuana Dispensaries Offering Black Friday Deals

Local marijuana dispensaries are offering Black Friday deals.

MYNT Cannabis Dispensary and Silver State Relief say they will be offering discounts on their flower and edible products. In Las Vegas more than 40 dispensaries are expected to slash their prices.

Nevada dispensaries have sold almost 28 million dollars worth of recreational marijuana in September which is 5 million dollars more than projected. In September the state took in about 2.8 million dollars in taxes from the ten percent tax.