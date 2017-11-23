Traveling Closet Provides Clothing for Children in Need - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Traveling Closet Provides Clothing for Children in Need



Lexie's Gift is traveling charity that helps children in need by providing clothing donations. Named after Lexie Marcoe, who was killed in a car accident and had a very giving spirit, is a "traveling closet," which can be seen traveling around, mostly to schools, to supply the donations. 

Photo courtesy of Lexie's Gift on Facebook.

