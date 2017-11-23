Local Company Provides Unique Goods for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is in just four days, and a local company is in partnership with an online store that has some of the most curious and creative stuff on the web, uncommongoods.com operating through ITS Logistics.

Inside the massive ITS Logistics warehouse in sparks, there's a hub for the weird and the wonderful.

"It solves a problem you didn't know you had until you've found what we sell," said Lee Griffin, Senior Manager of Operations at ITS Logistics.

For instance, say someone wants a cold beer after bringing home a warm six pack, or a special tray to help shell pistachios, ITS Logistics can help with that. They even offer a theft-proof backpack.

Uncommongoods.com, a company headquartered out of Brooklyn, NY, ship their unique goods for people on the west coast through ITS Logistics.

"We can hit seven west coast states in a day or two,” said Ryan Martin, President of Distribution at ITS Logistics. “Which makes it very advantageous for east coast based companies to have a west coast hub.”

ITS logistics has been jumping into the e-commerce distribution industry and is looking to partner with similar online businesses.

"A lot of retailers and ecommerce providers are moving to Reno because this is a great distribution hub," said Martin.

Uncommongoods.com has their biggest day on Cyber Monday.

"Cyber Monday is 30 times the average day during the year," said Martin.