Trump Presents His Report Card, Passes With Flying Colors

President Donald Trump has a Thanksgiving Day message for the nation: Look at all I’ve done.

Trump is telling followers in an early-morning holiday tweet that, “your Country is starting to do really well.”

He says: Jobs are “coming back, highest Stock Market EVER, Military getting really strong, we will build the WALL, V.A. taking care of our Vets, great Supreme Court Justice, RECORD CUT IN REGS, lowest unemployment in 17 years....!”

Trump is celebrating the holiday from his private club Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

He’s scheduled to thank members of the military via video conference later Thursday morning.

