Travelers Should Expect Busier Roads and Airports

Travelers should expect busier commutes for the holidays, and this year, AAA projects a five percent increase in travelers for the holiday weekend.

Reno Tahoe International Airport suggests that people should arrive 90 minutes early for flights and come prepared to go through security.

Ann-Sophie Van Backle arrived at Reno Tahoe International Airport from New Mexico Wednesday night and was greeted by her family. She says she likes to fly, and her trip wasn't very stressful in part because she was prepared.

"When I go through security, I just put all my stuff in a little baggy; it's easy," Van Backle said.

AAA says they expect most of that five percent increase to be air travel, because airline tickets are the lowest they've been since 2012.

While more of the increase is expected to be through the air, 90 percent of people surveyed by AAA said they were driving for their holiday travels, so they still expect a noticeable uptick in drivers on the road.

In fact, they expect the roads to be so crowded, and their projections for this year are higher than every year since 2005.

The most common call AAA gets during the weekend is for flat tires, but they get plenty of engine troubles, too.

Reno Resident Brady Johnson was headed to the Bay Area today, and said his car is ready to go.

"We had oil checked recently, and there's no issues," Johnson said. "Just gas up and feel comfortable with it."

And while making sure your car is ready for the trip is important, Brennan Parsons says you can't forget to take care of yourself, too.

"Snacks, I like to get a lot of snacks in the car and you know, a lot of water." Parsons said. "Sometimes I'll put on a comedy skit, just put on an hour and a half long comedy routine, and it makes the drive go by pretty quick."