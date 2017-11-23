Bighorns Fall to Lakers in Southern California

The Reno Bighorns (2-4) fell to the South Bay Lakers (6-1) 128-117 Wednesday night at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, Calif.

David Stockton led the Bighorns with 30 points, four rebounds, five assists while JaKarr Sampson logged a double-double scoring 21 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Two-way player Jack Cooley recorded his first double-double of the season with 14 points and adding 11 rebounds.

Alex Caruso paced the Lakers with 28 points, three rebounds and seven assists while Thomas Bryant had 25 points and 11 rebounds.

The first quarter was tightly contested that saw five ties. The two teams matched each other point for point until the Lakers pulled away after back-to-back triples from Caruso and Machado making it a 33-26 game at the 1:26 mark. The Lakers controlled the lead having a four-point advantage to end the first frame.

The Lakers maintained their lead over the Bighorns having a six-point advantage at the mid-way point of the second frame. The Bighorns went on a 10-2 run to retake the lead. South Bay regained their advantage going into the locker room at the half with a 69-65 lead.

Stockton Scored 19 of his 30 points in the first half.

Coming out of the break, the Lakers opened their lead to as many as eight points. South Bay held the advantage over the Bighorns the remainder of the quarter, having a five-point advantage entering the final frame.

Reno rallied behind two triples from Stockton to hold a 105-104 lead with 9:14 left in play. The Lakers executed their offence the remainder of the frame, keeping Reno to a 30.8% team shooting effort to hold the Bighorns at bay the remainder of the period, resulting in a Lakers victory.

Reno Bighorns Press Release