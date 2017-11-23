Bighorns Fall to Lakers in Southern California

The Reno Bighorns (2-4) fell to the South Bay Lakers (6-1) 128-117 Wednesday night at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, Calif. David Stockton led the Bighorns with 30 points, four rebounds, five assists while JaKarr Sampson logged a double-double scoring 21 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.More >>
Nevada men's basketball coach Eric Musselman has purchased 2,500 tickets for Saturday's Wolf Pack football game and is donating the tickets to heroes in the Northern Nevada community.
