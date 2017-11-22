Last-Minute Holiday Shoppers Hitting the Stores

Holiday shoppers are rushing to fill their carts with some last-minute Thanksgiving dinner items.

Fortunately, our local grocery stores like Smith’s and Grocery Outlet were prepared for the holiday rush.

They prepared well in advance for the holiday week, scheduling extra employees and loading up on plenty of back stock for the more popular items.

While the stores might be jam-packed, customers like Erin Benson found the supply has kept up with the demand, “It was very crowded but everyone was very friendly and very helpful."

Grocery Outlet will be closed tomorrow for Thanksgiving, but Smith’s will be open until 4 P.M.