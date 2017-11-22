Sparks Jewelry Theft - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sparks Jewelry Theft

Posted: Updated:

Sparks Police need your help finding two men that robbed the Zales jewelry store at the Outlets at Legends in October.

According to officials two Hispanic men walked into the store pretending to  be shopping. While one man distracted an employee, the other man took a pair of diamond earrings. The pair left the store without paying for the "high dollar" items.

The first suspect was possibly 30 years old and the second was possibly 40 years old. 

