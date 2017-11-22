Shopping for the Holiday Deals Starts Early Online and at Local Businesses

For a few years now, some businesses have begun to open their doors on Thanksgiving to kick off early shopping deals.

According to emarketer.com, a majority of people choose to do their online shopping on Black Friday, as opposed to Thanksgiving Thursday.

However places like Target will be open for the holiday. The corporation will close their doors for the first half of Thanksgiving, but will re-open in the evening to kick off early Black Friday deals.

"It's the first year that we do 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. and then we reopen at Friday on 6 a.m.,” said Mariela Meza, HR manager of the Target in Sparks.

Meza says they do this as a convenience to customers who either need a last minute Thanksgiving item or want a head start on holiday gifts. Some shoppers say that shopping on Thanksgiving takes away from the meaning of the holiday.

"I think it's breaking the tradition of celebrating with family and relatives and friends,” said Javier Quiroz of Reno. Georgia Harvey of Fallon said, “That's not my thing, because I like to eat and play board games."

Target isn't the only store open for business on Thursday. Stores like Best Buy say being open on Thanksgiving helps mitigate some of the Friday morning crowds. Pierce Verdugo, sales manager at Best Buy, says it also means a bonus for employees.

“We're just meeting the market demand and being able to provide for our customers but also employees, who we give a nice holiday pay to as well."

As far as online sales go, according to emarketer.com Thanksgiving’s $2.8 billion in sales will be much less than Black Friday’s $5 billion or Cyber Monday’s $6.6 billion in online sales.