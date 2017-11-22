Weekly Motels Become Increasingly Important For Affordable Housing

Nav Bajwa is the owner of ten properties, including the Gateway Inn. He rents that property to low-income tenants for a monthly rent of $600 for one person or $650 for two. Most of his tenants are seniors who live on fixed incomes.

"We provide heating, cooling, laundry on facility, internet, cable," Bajwa said. "Basically, they can walk in and get a fully furnished room."

Bajwa is one of many people who oppose a potential regulation change in Reno. Since many people use motel rooms like apartments, there is a suggestion that motel owners should install kitchenettes in each room.

"It's almost impossible to put a kitchenette, with changing the plumbing, the electrical, the ventilation, it would just be difficult," Bajwa said.

Bajwa says the expense would be too high. While the goal is to improve quality of life for weekly motel residents, some say it could have the opposite effect.

"We're really concerned that this is either going to lead to owners raising rents in order to pay for the kitchenettes, or it's going to lead to owners shutting down ad selling the land," Aria Overli, Organizer for ACTIONN said.

The idea was put on the shelf during last week's city council meeting, but it could be revisited after the new year begins.

"The last thing that we want to do is create a situation where we raise their rent significantly because we require something like the kitchens or kitchenettes," Alex Woodley, Code Enforcement Manager for the City of Reno said.

Woodley says motel owners, like Bajwa, have found a niche, renting to long-term, low-income tenants. With apartment vacancy rates at one percent, weekly motels are the last resort for many of them. Those are getting harder to get into. Three motels have been demolished since September and a few others have been shut down for serious code violations. Still, Overli says even the more run-down motels are better than the alternative.

"Below-code rentals are safer than the streets, at the very least," Overli said. "So, it's a really hard balancing act."

Amy Jones is the Executive Director for the Reno Housing Authority, which gets HUD funding for low-income residents. It offers 2,500 vouchers to subsidize rent, but it only has 750 public housing units. Funding is decreasing, despite the growing need for housing.

"The families participating in our program are having a very difficult time filling units that they're able to rent, and along with the increase in rents, they're not able to find units that are affordable for them," Jones said.

RHA works with Northern Nevada Hopes and Washoe County to get people into housing. That may include some who live in weekly motels.

"We've partnered with those agencies as well as private landlords in the community that have set aside units but that was only 25 units," Jones said. "So, we're trying to get more units online for that program."

Bajwa says affordable housing is a crisis in the Truckee Meadows, and says that problem has to be solved before the city requires motels to make changes.

"I think the city needs to address that first before they are telling us how to run our business because if we cannot run our business, and these people...we have to kick them out," Bajwa said. "Where are they going to go?"

"Right now, the shelter is full," Overli said. "The overflow shelter is full. We're working with the City of Reno to set up an emergency overflow shelter because people are just going to be on the streets when it's snowing and it's just not a safe place to be."