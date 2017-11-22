Weekly Motels Become Increasingly Important For Affordable Housing

For a few years now, some businesses have begun to open their doors on Thanksgiving to kick off early shopping deals.More >>
For a few years now, some businesses have begun to open their doors on Thanksgiving to kick off early shopping deals.More >>
The Reno Bighorns (2-4) fell to the South Bay Lakers (6-1) 128-117 Wednesday night at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, Calif. David Stockton led the Bighorns with 30 points, four rebounds, five assists while JaKarr Sampson logged a double-double scoring 21 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.More >>
The Reno Bighorns (2-4) fell to the South Bay Lakers (6-1) 128-117 Wednesday night at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, Calif. David Stockton led the Bighorns with 30 points, four rebounds, five assists while JaKarr Sampson logged a double-double scoring 21 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.More >>
Sparks Police need your help finding two men that robbed the Zales jewelry store at the Outlets at Legends in October.More >>
Sparks Police need your help finding two men that robbed the Zales jewelry store at the Outlets at Legends in October.More >>
Shoppers are making last minute runs to grocery stores for Thanksgiving food items.More >>
Shoppers are making last minute runs to grocery stores for Thanksgiving food items.More >>
Motels are a big piece of low-income housing, but questions have recently been raised about how well these properties are maintained.More >>
Motels are a big piece of low-income housing, but questions have recently been raised about how well these properties are maintained.More >>
The money was stolen from Sparks and Smoke BBQ Takeout and was being collected for the Hug High School music program.More >>
The money was stolen from Sparks and Smoke BBQ Takeout and was being collected for the Hug High School music program.More >>
Police say the suspect was already in custody, and allegedly solicited a man, now also in custody, to murder the victim in his case in the hopes that the charges would be dismissed as a result.More >>
Police say the suspect was already in custody, and allegedly solicited a man, now also in custody, to murder the victim in his case in the hopes that the charges would be dismissed as a result.More >>
The fatal crash happened in Truckee, CA near Glenshire Drive.More >>
The fatal crash happened in Truckee, CA near Glenshire Drive.More >>
A United States Navy aircraft with 11 crew members and passengers on board crashed into the ocean southeast of Okinawa, Japan, on Wednesday.More >>
A United States Navy aircraft with 11 crew members and passengers on board crashed into the ocean southeast of Okinawa, Japan, on Wednesday.More >>
US Marshalls arrested a Norteños gang member in connection with attempted murder and felon in possession of a deadly weapon.More >>
US Marshalls arrested a Norteños gang member in connection with attempted murder and felon in possession of a deadly weapon.More >>