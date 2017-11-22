Police Make Arrest in Connection With Murder for Hire Case - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Police Make Arrest in Connection With Murder for Hire Case

The Reno Police Department made an arrest after an inmate, Jacob Poochigean, in the Washoe County Jail allegedly tried to hire a man, Jorge Gonzalez, to murder the victim/witness in his case.

Poochigean was originally arrested in April of 2017 for robbery with a deadly weapon, kidnapping and sexual assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say Poochigean allegedly believed that killing the victim in his case would lead to the charges being dismissed against him, so he actively conspired with Gonzalez to have the victim killed.

Gonzalez has been arrested for conspiracy to commit murder, and Poochigean has been charged with soliciting Gonzalez to commit murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

