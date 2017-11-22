Combating Senior Loneliness With Community Support

During the holidays, seniors can become especially vulnerable to depression and loneliness.

Park Place Assisted Living resident, Pauline Abarr has no relatives to eat Thanksgiving dinner with this year.

“I don't want to be a burden on them,” she said.

Luckily, Pauline has a family of friends at Park Place.

“This is my buddy. She sits next to me at breakfast,” said her friend Kathy Foster, who is also a resident here. She has a similar situation.

“My family is all gone, I'm the last of the Mohicans,” said Foster.

The 2010 Census found 28% of people over 65 lived alone and the science behind loneliness shows links to poor cognitive performance and increases in blood pressure.

The caregivers at Park Place know the dangers. One of their biggest jobs is taking steps to help engage seniors into the community.

“We have seniors who move in from like the VA who don't have family and we become their family,” said Nancy Riggle, Wellness Director.

Kathy stays active by making sure others are doing well.

“I go from house-to-house to see if anybody needs help because I like to keep busy.”

And if people can't visit their older loved ones, a phone call can make the difference.

“Call your loved ones and wish them a happy Thanksgiving, Merry Christmas,” said Riggle.

For more on Park Place Assisted Living, click here.