New Recycling & Sustainable Trash Services Coming to Truckee

Truckee residents will soon see improvements to trash and recycling services. The current solid waste agreement with Tahoe Truckee Sierra Disposal (TTSD) expires June 30, 2018. Town staff conducted negotiations with TTSD and received community input to draft a new 10-year agreement that Town Council will consider at the Council Meeting on December 12th. The new agreement includes significant changes to residential and commercial services.

New Residential Services



The largest service changes for Truckee residents will be the roll-out of containerized recyclable and yard trimming collection. Each household will receive a 64-gallon wheeled blue cart for all recyclables and a 96-gallon wheeled green cart for all yard waste.

Recyclables and yard waste will be picked up curbside on alternating weeks. Residents have the option to opt out of recycling carts and continue to use blue bags. There is, however, no opt out option for yard waste; all residents must use green carts as green bags will no longer be accepted after June 30, 2018. The new services will also expand existing dumpster and drop-off services for yard waste. Other notable service changes include two new locations for recycling drop-off during the summer months and two free pickups of large items per year.

These changes will reach residents over the next three years. All Truckee residents will receive yard waste carts in June 2018 for use beginning July 1. The Glenshire neighborhood will receive recyclables carts in September and begin with the new recycling service changes on October 1, 2018. Remaining Truckee neighborhoods excluding Tahoe-Donner will start using blue carts in 2019. Tahoe-Donner residents will begin the new program in 2020.



All residents will continue to use their current trash cans for mixed waste materials.



Service selection notifications will be sent to all Truckee residents in the spring. The default yard waste service for residents will be one cart. Residents can choose to opt out or receive up to three 96-gallon carts.

New Commercial Services

Commercial customers will receive wildlife-resistant food waste carts that will be serviced up to three times a week. These carts will provide more efficient collection of food waste than the current yellow bag program. Businesses will also receive carts for recyclables. Both of these programs will comply with California’s state mandated waste collection rules.

Commercial trash bins 3-yards or larger will be serviced up to five times a week. Small commercial customers may utilize hauler provided mixed-waste carts. A new town staff member has been hired to provide technical assistance for businesses.

Town Council Meeting

The new franchise agreement with TTSD will be presented to Town Council at their meeting December 12, 2017 at 6:00pm. The public is encouraged to attend to learn more about the improved service changes and provide public comment. The new rate structures for residential and commercial services will also be included in the Town Council agenda package. If you are unable to attend the meeting but would like to provide public comment, email the Town Clerk, Judy Price, at jprice@townoftruckee.com. The Town will hold training programs for both businesses and residents in 2018.

