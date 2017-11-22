Comments Sought on Proposed Improvements at Heavenly Mountain Resort

The U.S. Forest Service in Lake Tahoe wants your input on proposed improvements to existing skiing and snowboarding terrain at Heavenly Mountain Resort.

Improvements would include selective widening of ski trails, removing trail obstacles and relocation and/or realignment of some portions of existing snowmaking air and water pipelines to improve user experience, maintain user safety, increase energy and water efficiency, and maintain native species.

Comments will be accepted for 30 calendar days.

The Forest Service says ski trail widening to reduce bottlenecks and improve skier flow, would include tree removal and selective boulder relocation on approximately 12 trails, with grading required in two locations to match the widened area to the grade of the existing trail. Due to the widening, any existing snowmaking lines will be relocated to near the new edge of the trail. Removal of obstacles, such as boulders, stumps and logs, would take place on eight trails to improve natural snow surface coverage.

The proposal to remove trail obstacles was addressed in the Heavenly Ski Resort Master Plan and includes protection of native plants and revegetation, removal of invasive plants, chipping of large woody debris and existing felled trees, stump grinding, and boulder height reduction.

Project work could begin as early as spring/summer 2018.

(U.S. Forest Service contributed to this report.)