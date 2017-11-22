Reno Police Investigate Early Morning Stabbing Near Wells Avenue

Reno Police say they’re investigating an early morning stabbing that left one person in the hospital.

The reported stabbing happened just after 6:15 a.m. Wednesday near 600 North Wells Avenue.

Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say there’s no description of the suspect, and as of right now they don’t know if the victim and suspect knew each other.

If you have any information on this case, call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. Your information will remain anonymous.