Sparks Police Need Help Identifying Person in Phone Theft

Sparks Police say they need your help identifying a person who stole a cell phone that was left on a counter inside a 7-Eleven store.

Police say the crime happened around 11:45 a.m. on November 12th inside the 7 Eleven at 600 15th Street.

If you have any information that can help authorities, call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. Your tip will remain anonymous.