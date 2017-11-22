Sparks Police Need Help Identifying Person in Phone Theft - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sparks Police Need Help Identifying Person in Phone Theft

Posted: Updated:

Sparks Police say they need your help identifying a person who stole a cell phone that was left on a counter inside a 7-Eleven store. 

Police say the crime happened around 11:45 a.m. on November 12th inside the 7 Eleven at 600 15th Street. 

If you have any information that can help authorities, call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. Your tip will remain anonymous.  

