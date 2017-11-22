Navy Aircraft Crashes into Pacific Ocean Killing 11 Passengers - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Navy Aircraft Crashes into Pacific Ocean Killing 11 Passengers

Japan's defense minister says eight of the crew and passengers on a plane that crashed while en route to the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier have been found, but it's unclear if they're  alive.
    
The Defense Ministry says it had no information on their condition.
    
A spokesman quoted Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera as telling reporters Wednesday that the C-2 aircraft crashed into the Pacific about 150 kilometers (90 miles) northwest of Okinotorishima, a Japanese atoll. It was taking part in an ongoing joint U.S.-Japan naval exercise.
    
The U.S. Navy says the aircraft was carrying 11 crew and passengers.
    


The U.S. Navy says an aircraft carrying 11 crew and passengers has crashed into the Pacific Ocean while on the way to the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan.
    
The Japan-based 7th Fleet says in a statement that the search and rescue operation has been launched from the carrier.
    
It says the ship was operating in the Philippine Sea when the crash occurred at 2:45 p.m. Japan time.
    
It says the names of the crew and passengers are being withheld pending next of kin notification.

