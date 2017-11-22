Muslims Hope to Start Conversation about Islam

"Get to Know Us... Ask a Muslim."

The event Tuesday night at the Joe Crowley Student Union at the University of Nevada, Reno was meant to do just that.

The Center for Cultural Diversity hosted the event in an effort to allow the public to come enjoy some vegetarian food and other fun activities, while learning about Islam and it's place in society as a whole, as well as our community.

Tanima Hossain, a junior at the University of Nevada, said events like these are important so people can get clarification on her often misinterpreted religion.

"It's very important for people who are not as educated about the faith to come and meet us," Hossain said. "And meet us for what we are and judge us for what we are as individuals, rather than what they may read in one article in a newspaper."

One of the speakers at the event was Navy veteran and business owner Nadiah Beekun. She says while discussing Islam is important, discussing our similarities is just as important.

"It's important that when they look at me they don't just see this outfit, but they see that we are all Americans together," Beekun said.

Some Muslims who attended the event wore a button signifying they could answer any question people had about Islam. There was also a table that said "Ask a Muslim," where people could have those same conversations.

There were also interactive tables that included henna designs, trying on hijabs, and writing your name in Arabic. UNR freshman Avery Hickam said she's always wanted to try on a hijab.

"I never had a chance to try one because I feel like I'd be overstepping a little," Hickam said. "I just wanted to do it in a respectful way."

This isn't the first time this event has happened, but it didn't happen last year, and organizers hope to make it an annual event in the future.