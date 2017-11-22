Muslims Hope to Start Conversation about Islam

The U.S. Navy says an aircraft carrying 11 crew and passengers has crashed into the Pacific Ocean while on the way to the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan.More >>
The U.S. Navy says an aircraft carrying 11 crew and passengers has crashed into the Pacific Ocean while on the way to the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan.More >>
"Get to Know Us... Ask a Muslim." The event tonight at the Joe Crowley Student Union at the University of Nevada, Reno was meant to do just that.More >>
"Get to Know Us... Ask a Muslim." The event tonight at the Joe Crowley Student Union at the University of Nevada, Reno was meant to do just that.More >>
Caleb Martin knocked down 9 of 15 shots from the field and finished with a career-high 26 points to help Nevada remain unbeaten with an 81-68 win over Davidson on Tuesday night. Josh Hall added 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting, including 5 of 6 from 3-point range, and Jordan Caroline just missed his third double-double of the season with 16 points and nine rebounds for the Wolf Pack (5-0).More >>
Caleb Martin knocked down 9 of 15 shots from the field and finished with a career-high 26 points to help Nevada remain unbeaten with an 81-68 win over Davidson on Tuesday night. Josh Hall added 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting, including 5 of 6 from 3-point range, and Jordan Caroline just missed his third double-double of the season with 16 points and nine rebounds for the Wolf Pack (5-0).More >>
Police say the suspect, Jared Spiegel, was engaged in an argument with a homeless man and then attacked him.More >>
Police say the suspect, Jared Spiegel, was engaged in an argument with a homeless man and then attacked him.More >>
The money was stolen from Sparks and Smoke BBQ Takeout and was being collected for the Hug High School music program.More >>
The money was stolen from Sparks and Smoke BBQ Takeout and was being collected for the Hug High School music program.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol has identified the pedestrian killed by an SUV on Pyramid Highway near Spring Ridge Drive on Sunday night.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol has identified the pedestrian killed by an SUV on Pyramid Highway near Spring Ridge Drive on Sunday night.More >>
US Marshalls arrested a Norteños gang member in connection with attempted murder and felon in possession of a deadly weapon.More >>
US Marshalls arrested a Norteños gang member in connection with attempted murder and felon in possession of a deadly weapon.More >>
A northern Nevada doctor has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and drug distribution charges in a deadly prescription drug ring.More >>
A northern Nevada doctor has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and drug distribution charges in a deadly prescription drug ring.More >>
The fatal crash happened in Truckee, CA near Glenshire Drive.More >>
The fatal crash happened in Truckee, CA near Glenshire Drive.More >>
Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputies say they arrested two men on drug-related charges in Gardnerville on Monday night.More >>
Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputies say they arrested two men on drug-related charges in Gardnerville on Monday night.More >>