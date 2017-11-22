Nevada Rolls to Win Over Davidson

Caleb Martin knocked down 9 of 15 shots from the field and finished with a career-high 26 points to help Nevada remain unbeaten with an 81-68 win over Davidson on Tuesday night.

Josh Hall added 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting, including 5 of 6 from 3-point range, and Jordan Caroline just missed his third double-double of the season with 16 points and nine rebounds for the Wolf Pack (5-0). Cody Martin added 12 points on 6-of-9 shooting as Nevada connected on 30 of 54 shots (55.6 percent). The Wolf Pack, coming off a school-record 17 3-pointers in a win over Pacific last time out, hit 9 of 20 (45 percent) from long range against Davidson.

Peyton Aldridge and Jon Axel Gudmundsson each scored 13 for the Wildcats (2-1), while Kellan Grady scored 10.

The Wolf Pack, who led by two at halftime, began to pull away early in the second half. Caroline scored all of Nevada's points in an 8-2 spurt that stretched its lead to 53-43 with 13:25 left to play. The Wolf Pack's lead stayed above 10 from that point on.

Cody Martin had four of Nevada's 11 steals in the game.



Game notes:



Nevada is 5-0 for the first time since the 2006-07 season when the Pack started the year 7-0.



Nevada plays at Hawai`i (3-0) on Friday night at 10 p.m. PT.



Head coach Eric Musselman is 5-0 to start a season for the first time at Nevada and improved to 57-21 leading the Wolf Pack.



Nevada has made 41 three-pointers in the last three games which is a school record in a three-game span.



In the last three games Nevada has made 41-of-84 three-pointers (48.8 percent)



Junior Caleb Martin tied his career high with 26 points that he also had in the season opening win over Idaho. It was his second game high of the season and the first time the same player has led the Wolf Pack in scoring in a game this season. It was his first career start at Nevada.



Sophomore Josh Hall scored in double figures in back-to-back games for the first time in his career after netting 17 tonight and had 25 at Pacific in the previous game.



Hall made 5-of-6 three-pointers tonight and went 7-of-10 at Pacific making good on 12 of his last 16 from behind the arc.



Junior Cody Martin has scored in double figures in all five games after his 12 tonight.



Jordan Caroline was a rebound shy of his third double-double of the season finishing with 16 points and a game high nine rebounds.



Caroline has led the Pack in scoring four times this season 23 times in his career.



Junior point guard Lindsey Drew tied his career-high with nine assists. On the season he has 27 assists and just three turnovers for a 9.0 assist to turnover ratio.



Caroline has started 39 consecutive games.

Associated Press/Nevada Press Release