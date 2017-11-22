Police Looking for Suspect in Connection With an Assault

Sparks police are looking for a suspect, Jared Spiegel, in connection with an assault on a 23-year-old homeless man.

Police say Spiegel and the victim were engaged in an argument along the Truckee River bike path when Spiegel attacked the victim.

The victim sustained substantial injuries and was transported to Renown.

Police say none of the injuries were life threatening.

Police have not located Spiegel.