Charity Money Stolen From Local BBQ Restaurant

Troy Donson, owner of Sparks and Smoke BBQ Takeout, was collecting money for the Hug High School music program using a big bottle referred to as “The F-Bomb Bottle.” But he is being forced to start over after two young men allegedly came into his store and ran off with the donations.

They’ve been using the bottle to collect money for the last year, and Donson estimates there was anywhere from $200 to $500 in the stolen bottle.

He says the bottle got its name after one of their customers used explicative language to describe their “Gooey Butter Cake.”

“We felt that such outbursts should be put to good use,” said Donson. “And decided that, if someone were to drop an “F-Bomb," it would cost them a dollar. We also knew the music director at Hug High could put the money to good use, so that's how it all started.”

Donson, who says music has been a part of his own life, wanted to donate to the music program in the hopes that he might help others explore their musical interests.

“Just because you can't afford to buy/rent an instrument,” said Donson. “You should still have a chance to explore your potential.”

They say they called the police after the theft, and they have surveillance video, but as of now, the bottle is still missing.

“It sucks,” said Donson. “Not for me, but for the kids. $500 could’ve bought a couple of instruments for kids who really just need a chance to shine bright.”

The surveillance video, which has gained traction on social media, can be seen below courtesy of Sparks and Smoke BBQ Takeout.